BOLO on Two suspects in Auto/Garage Burglary in Murfreesboro

Detectives need assistance in identifying two males who are persons of interest in an auto burglary at a home on Alexander Blvd. on January 28 at 1 a.m.

The garage opener was taken from a car in the driveway and used to gain access to the garage of the home.

A hunting backpack with binoculars, Nikon Rangefinder camera, pair of Adidas sneakers and a 12-pack of Corona was stolen. The items valued more than $1,300.

If you recognize the individuals, please contact Detective Shan Harris at 629 201 5536 or email tips to [email protected]