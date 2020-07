Detectives need your help identifying the man who stole merchandise from Lowe’s on Old Fort Pkwy on June 23, 2020.

The man entered the store and picked up a Bosch table saw and a Craftsman drill and left without paying. He got into a large white SUV and left the scene.

Contact Detective Robert Jamison at (629) 201-5581 or email [email protected]

