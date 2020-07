Detectives need your assistance in identifying the person who stole a vehicle from Students Quarters Apts. on S. Rutherford Blvd. on July 13, 2020.

The owner of the silver 2016 Kia Forte, license plate 8S03B7, started the vehicle and went back inside an apartment; returned and found it stolen.

Contact Detective Doug Arrington at (629) 201-5522 or email: [email protected]

