David Mihm, age 50, passed away July 19, 2020 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was born in St Mary’s, Ohio and has lived in Rutherford County the past 30 years.

David was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Mihm; and brothers, Tim Mihm and Jeff Mihm. He is survived by his mother, Donna Stover Mihm; wife, Katie Mihm; sons, Brentton Mihm and Hunter Mihm; daughter Jennifer Mihm; brothers, Bobby Mihm, Steve Mihm; sister, Debbie Davenport; and granddaughter, Paisley Mihm.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

