Health Inspections: Food Options at Nashville Airport Feb. 28, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
1
Health Inspections
Photos from BNA

These are the scores for food options at the Nashville International Airport in Nashville with their most recent inspection score as of February 28, 2024. Click here for more health scores.

Place Score Date
400 Degrees 89 10/23/2023
8th & Roast Coffee Co. (T-C) 98 12/8/2023
ACME Feed & Seed 100 10/12/2023
Arrington Wine Bar 100 12/18/2023
Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse 98 12/18/2023
barista Parlor 99 10/10/2023
Bongo Java 98 12/19/2023
Burger King 96 12/14/2023
Chick-fil-A 99 12/18/2023
Delta Sky Club 92 8/25/2023
Fat Bottom Brewery Bar 100 1/4/2024
Fresh Attractions
Fugitives Public house 96 2/22/2024
Green Beans Coffee Co. 95 6/6/2023
Green Room Lounge 94 11/3/2023
Hattie B’s 97 11/3/2023
Hissho Sushi 100 2/12/2024
Jimmy John’s 99 12/19/2023
Kijiji Coffee (T-A) 99 12/19/2023
Kijiji Coffee (T-B) 100 2/12/2024
Little Harpeth Brewing 98 5/3/2023
MEEL
Ole Red 99 5/22/2023
Party Fowl 98 12/14/2023
Pig Star by Peg Leg Porker 98 2/22/2024
Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant 95 1/4/2024
Pyramids Cafe 96 12/19/2023
Shake Shack 100 12/12/2023
Slim and Husky’s 98 10/25/2023
Smashville 98 10/19/2023
Southernaire Market 99 12/1/2023
Starbucks 100 3/1/2021
Swett’s BBQ 99 1/4/2024
Tailgate Brewery 95 11/20/2023
Tennessee Brew Works 99 4/26/2023
Tennessee Rickhouse 100 12/1/2023
The Pharmacy Burger Parlor 96 12/18/2023
The Southern Steak & Oyster 94 12/22/2023
The Urban Juicer 95 12/1/2023
Three Casks 99 5/22/2023
TN Moonshine Bar 100 10/16/2023
Tootsies Orchid Lounge 100 5/22/2023
TX/MX 98 1/4/2024
Vino Fiesta 99 12/12/2023
Yazoo Brewing Company 100 5/23/2023

These scores are from the Tennessee Department of Health. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here