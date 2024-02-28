Health Inspections: Food Options at Nashville Airport Feb. 28, 2024

These are the scores for food options at the Nashville International Airport in Nashville with their most recent inspection score as of February 28, 2024. Click here for more health scores.

Place Score Date 400 Degrees 89 10/23/2023 8th & Roast Coffee Co. (T-C) 98 12/8/2023 ACME Feed & Seed 100 10/12/2023 Arrington Wine Bar 100 12/18/2023 Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse 98 12/18/2023 barista Parlor 99 10/10/2023 Bongo Java 98 12/19/2023 Burger King 96 12/14/2023 Chick-fil-A 99 12/18/2023 Delta Sky Club 92 8/25/2023 Fat Bottom Brewery Bar 100 1/4/2024 Fresh Attractions Fugitives Public house 96 2/22/2024 Green Beans Coffee Co. 95 6/6/2023 Green Room Lounge 94 11/3/2023 Hattie B’s 97 11/3/2023 Hissho Sushi 100 2/12/2024 Jimmy John’s 99 12/19/2023 Kijiji Coffee (T-A) 99 12/19/2023 Kijiji Coffee (T-B) 100 2/12/2024 Little Harpeth Brewing 98 5/3/2023 MEEL Ole Red 99 5/22/2023 Party Fowl 98 12/14/2023 Pig Star by Peg Leg Porker 98 2/22/2024 Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant 95 1/4/2024 Pyramids Cafe 96 12/19/2023 Shake Shack 100 12/12/2023 Slim and Husky’s 98 10/25/2023 Smashville 98 10/19/2023 Southernaire Market 99 12/1/2023 Starbucks 100 3/1/2021 Swett’s BBQ 99 1/4/2024 Tailgate Brewery 95 11/20/2023 Tennessee Brew Works 99 4/26/2023 Tennessee Rickhouse 100 12/1/2023 The Pharmacy Burger Parlor 96 12/18/2023 The Southern Steak & Oyster 94 12/22/2023 The Urban Juicer 95 12/1/2023 Three Casks 99 5/22/2023 TN Moonshine Bar 100 10/16/2023 Tootsies Orchid Lounge 100 5/22/2023 TX/MX 98 1/4/2024 Vino Fiesta 99 12/12/2023 Yazoo Brewing Company 100 5/23/2023

These scores are from the Tennessee Department of Health. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.