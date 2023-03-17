Groundbreaking for LivAway Suites in Smyrna

LivAway Suites held its ribbon cutting and groundbreaking on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 1304 Rock Springs Road in Smyrna.

The event was well attended with prominent city officials breaking ground including Vice Mayor, Marc Adkins. With ideal proximity to Nashville and other nearby cities, the LivAway Suites-Smyrna is expected to attract extended-stay guests who will be providing services in Rutherford County and surrounding areas once the hotel opens in May 2024.

LivAway Suites

1304 Rock Springs Road

Smyrna, TN 37167

(732) 718-7534

