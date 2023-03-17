Connecticut Man Arrested in Connection to Threats to Hendersonville library

A Connecticut man was taken into custody on March 17, 2023 in connection with threats directed to the Hendersonville Public Library earlier this week.

On March 14, 2023 the Hendersonville Police Department responded to a report of threatening messages received by staff at the Hendersonville Public Library .

Hendersonville Investigators learned of at least 14 emails sent from the same account over a relatively short period of time. The messages referenced death and blowing up the building.

Hendersonville Detectives quickly identified the suspect as 49-year-old Mark H Frakl and learned that he was a resident of Marlborough, Connecticut.

On March 16, a Hendersonville Detective obtained warrants charging Frakl with False Report (Bomb Threat), and Harassment. He was taken into custody by members of the Connecticut State Police at approximately 6:22 p.m.

He will be held as a Fugitive From Justice pending extradition to Sumner County, TN.

As of this time, investigators have not revealed any ties between Frakl and entities within the state of Tennessee.

These crimes were perpetrated over a long distance, which is not a barrier to the prosecution of serious offenses in Sumner County, TN.

The police department will not be releasing any additional information at this time.

Police ask anyone with information on this case, please call and report the information to the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.