An employee of Antique Center I on Church Street reported that her wallet had been stolen from behind the counter of the store on March 2, 2023.

She advised she was alerted when her stolen credit cards had been used multiple times at Kroger on South Church Street.

The individuals in the photographs were observed using the victim’s stolen credit cards.

If you know the identity of these individuals or have information regarding this case, please contact Detective Ray Daniel (629) 201-5512.