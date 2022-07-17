Sunday, July 17, 2022
Google Offers New Option to Hide Personal Information From Search Results

Austin Timberlake
By Austin Timberlake
You can now remove sensitive personal information such as your phone number, bank account information, home address, and email address from Google searches by filling out a removal request form.

“The new policy sharply lowers Google’s bar for removing data from search results. While it previously offered to scrub personal and financial information in cases of a real or potential threat — such as doxxing or identity theft — the company says people can now ask for their information to be removed even if there’s no clear risk,” said Bill Chappell from NPR.com.

Google also implemented action regarding photos of children under 18 years old. The minors or caregivers are allowed to request that their pictures be taken down from all searches. You can do this by submitting a removal request form.

