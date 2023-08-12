Fiber Internet for Remote Work: Revolutionizing the Work-From-Home Experience

Remote work and hybrid schedules are increasingly becoming the norm for workers across the country. One-third of the labor force is now fully remote according to data released this June by the American Time Use Survey (ATUS). That number only seems to be growing as workers and employers realize the benefits that work-from-home schedules provide.

This changing tide of how America goes to work is made possible by telecommunications networks creating fiber internet connections that allow multiple devices to operate simultaneously, video-conferencing to flow smoothly, and digtial drives to quickly store and access information.

United Communications is a leading force in providing Middle Tennessee with high-speed fiber internet that revolutionizes the work-from-home experience.

A Game-Changer for Remote Work

The basic requirement for work-from-home is an excellent connection to the internet. Employers need access to their employees and workers need to be able to contribute. Gone are the days of sketchy connections and long downloads, fiber internet through United Communications has virtually unlimited data capacity and up to 2 Gigs of download speed. With blazing-fast download and upload speeds, remote workers are able to submit and review information that optimizes their workday.

Collaborate with Seamless Connection

Remote workers collaborate face-to-face just as often as workers in the office, and a fiber internet connection ensures work-from-home employees never miss a moment of their video conferencing with dropped sound or lagging video quality.

Stream and Surf Simultaneously

Today’s digital world requires being plugged into multiple devices at the same time. With fiber internet, remote workers can stream a training video on an iPad or TV while taking notes on a shared digital drive with no reduction in quality. United Communications’ high-speed internet connection allows work-from-home to function across a variety of devices simultaneously.

What Jobs Benefit Most from Upgrading to Fiber Internet?

Some work-from-home employers require a specific type of hardwire connection, but the majority of remote workers will see increased productivity by upgrading to fiber internet. Here are some careers with a large workforce working remotely and how high-speed internet benefits the work:

Graphic Design. Much of a designer’s work is now hosted and created on cloud-based sites; fiber internet speeds increase efficiency so the creative flow is never interrupted.

Customer Experience. Many industries have moved their customer service team to remote work so they can provide more flexible schedules that increase availability for customer assistance. Stable, fast internet keeps customers and workers connected.

Finance. The stream of data required to make up-to-date financial decisions can be a burden for the average internet connection. High-speed fiber internet prevents remote workers in this industry from missing any fluctuations in the marketplace.

Marketing. Posting to multiple social media platforms, accessing analytic software, and sharing drives can all live as open tabs on a marketer’s computer with fiber internet. The increased data capabilities keep each site operating so these remote workers can move between platforms continuously.

There are many industries with work-from-home opportunities! Learn more about them at resource sites like this one.

United Communications: Helping Remote Workers Get to Work

Whether you’ve just started a new remote job or you’re looking for opportunities to work from home, United Communications’ high-speed fiber internet can help you get to work with virtually limitless data capacities and blazing-fast download and upload speeds. Their industry-leading, local service is just what you’re looking for to optimize your workday. Check if you’re in their service area or learn more about discounted internet today.

