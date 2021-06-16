Summer is here and local Farmers Markets are offering the best produce and other food items from local farms. Epicurean Olive Oil Company at The Avenue offers infused olive oils and balsamic vinegars, as well as, spices and flavored salts to enhance the taste of the season’s bounty. They also provide more than 200 recipes and suggestions of flavor blends to dazzle the pallet.

Owner Peggy Hunt explains that it is a tasting store that offers customers a selection of 100 percent extra virgin olive oils, flavored oils, aged balsamic vinegars, truffle oil, and gourmet nut and seed oils from around the world. They even provide a brochure that suggests flavor bends, like bacon-infused extra virgin olive oil and maple-infused balsamic vinegar or champagne vinegar and blood orange olive oil.

Epicurean Olive Oils is a franchise. The locally owned store opened its doors in 2013, and they have been a Ruthies Award winner for their gourmet foods for six years in a row. Here are a few of their recipes to use with items picked up at one of the local farmer’s markets:

Tuscan Herb Kale Chips

Ingredients:

1 bunch baby kale

2 Tblsp. Epicurean Tuscan Herb Extra Virgin Olive Oil

¼ tsp Epicurean’s French Grey Sea Salt (optional)

Instructions:

Place all ingredients in a large bowl and massage the Epicurean Tuscan Herb Extra Virgin Olive Oil and the Epicurean’s French Grey Sea Salt (optional) into the kale using your hands. Place on a parchment lined baking sheet. Bake for 12 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Serves One.

Stuffed Strawberries with Dark Chocolate Drizzle

Ingredients:

1 pound tomatoes, peeled, seeded, and chopped

3/4 cup sugar

3, 3-inch cinnamon sticks

16 very large strawberries

Epicurean Dark Chocolate Balsamic Vinegar

Instructions:

In a saucepan, simmer tomatoes, sugar, and cinnamon sticks until thick and syrupy. This can take as long as 35 minutes. Transfer mixture into a bowl, remove cinnamon sticks and chill. This part can be done a week ahead. Remove the tops of fresh strawberries and set aside. Hollow out the center of each strawberry. Fill with tomato jam. Drizzle with Epicurean Dark Chocolate Balsamic Vinegar. Serves four.

Epicurean Olive Oil Co.

2615 Medical Center Pkwy #2070

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Follow on Facebook