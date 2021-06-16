Aaron Culver

By JAMES EVANS
Rutherford County Schools

Director of Schools Bill Spurlock has named Aaron Culver the next principal of Kittrell Elementary School, which serves grades PreK-5 in the Kittrell community of Rutherford County.

Culver currently serves as the assistant principal of the school.

“Mr. Culver is a strong instructional leader with a history of success in the classroom,” Director Spurlock said.

Culver was selected for the Tennessee Academy of School Leaders as part of the 2020-2021 cohort. He has a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Tennessee Knoxville and is pursuing a doctorate in education leadership from the University of the Cumberlands.

He previously taught at Rockvale Elementary School and Blackman Elementary School. In addition, he currently serves as the site director for the summer learning camp program at Kittrell.

He is also a graduate of the Rutherford County Schools’ Aspiring Administrators Academy.

“I am humbled and honored for the opportunity to be Kittrell’s next instructional leader,” Culver said. “I want to thank Mr. Spurlock for his confidence in me to continue the good work at Kittrell Elementary School. It’s going to be a beautiful thing; every child is my priority. Rock and roll, let’s go.”

Culver succeeds Ynetia Avant, who has accepted a principal position in another school district.


