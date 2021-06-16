Suzan “Sue” Irene Duvall, 60, of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away at home on June 12, 2021 surrounded by her family, just as she wanted.

She was born July 6, 1960 in California, the daughter of late Mary and James Newman. She was 1 of 6 in some of the closest siblings you would ever meet.

She is survived by her brothers James “PeeWee” Newman and Matthew Newman and her sisters Pamela Crain, Lisa Wallace and was preceded in death by her sister Daphne Brady.

She married her true love, her soulmate, who survives, but will forever be lost without her here next to him, Donald “Star” Patrick Duvall on May 1st, 1988 at their home in Dunedin, Florida.

Over the years, she held many positions, in several different fields, but none as worthy of mentioning as her favorite role being a mother to her 3 children and grandmother to her 9 grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter and Son-in-law, Sarah and Jae Sharearm and grandchildren Tristen Oakes and Thaiah Sharearm.

Son, Robert “Robbie” Shay and grandchildren Sierra Shay and Robert “Kelly” Shay

Son, Ronnie Duvall and grandchildren Summer, Gabriel, Autumn, Elijah, and Atlas Duvall.

Sue had a very large family that she loved unconditionally and was very proud of. Over the years you could often hear her say “We put the FUN in dysfunctional!”

Her family and her friends, which were not just friends but adopted family members, were everything to her. She always kept it real with us all, even if it wasn’t what we wanted to hear. She had an amazing ability to have those hard conversations and never leaving us without that feeling of pure, unconditional love after the fact. She was our strength, our confidant, our sounding board. She truly believed in loving whole heartedly and unconditionally and this the most important lesson she leaves behind with all of those whose lives she has touched along the way.

You are and forever will be our sunshine. You may be gone from sight, but will never be gone from our hearts. We love you forever!

