Suzan Irene Duvall

Suzan “Sue” Irene Duvall, 60, of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away at home on June 12, 2021 surrounded by her family, just as she wanted.

She was born July 6, 1960 in California, the daughter of late Mary and James Newman. She was 1 of 6 in some of the closest siblings you would ever meet.

She is survived by her brothers James “PeeWee” Newman and Matthew Newman and her sisters Pamela Crain, Lisa Wallace and was preceded in death by her sister Daphne Brady.

She married her true love, her soulmate, who survives, but will forever be lost without her here next to him, Donald “Star” Patrick Duvall on May 1st, 1988 at their home in Dunedin, Florida.

Over the years, she held many positions, in several different fields, but none as worthy of mentioning as her favorite role being a mother to her 3 children and grandmother to her 9 grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter and Son-in-law, Sarah and Jae Sharearm and grandchildren Tristen Oakes and Thaiah Sharearm.

Son, Robert “Robbie” Shay and grandchildren Sierra Shay and Robert “Kelly” Shay

Son, Ronnie Duvall and grandchildren Summer, Gabriel, Autumn, Elijah, and Atlas Duvall.

Sue had a very large family that she loved unconditionally and was very proud of. Over the years you could often hear her say “We put the FUN in dysfunctional!”

Her family and her friends, which were not just friends but adopted family members, were everything to her. She always kept it real with us all, even if it wasn’t what we wanted to hear. She had an amazing ability to have those hard conversations and never leaving us without that feeling of pure, unconditional love after the fact. She was our strength, our confidant, our sounding board. She truly believed in loving whole heartedly and unconditionally and this the most important lesson she leaves behind with all of those whose lives she has touched along the way.

You are and forever will be our sunshine. You may be gone from sight, but will never be gone from our hearts. We love you forever!

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Suzan Irene Duvall, please visit our Tribute Store.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here