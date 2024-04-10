Eight Dores Join Hampshire Honor Society

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Vanderbilt football program had eight student-athletes as part of a record-setting class for the National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honor Society, announced Wednesday.

Returning graduate students Aeneas DiCosmo and Christian James were joined on the list by former Commodores Bradley Ashmore, Ethan Barr, Nate Clifton, Matthew Hayball, Kane Patterson and Wesley Schelling. The eight selections are the most Vanderbilt has had in one season, topping the previous mark of seven from 2018.

The group was part of a record 1,989 student-athletes from across all divisions of NCAA, NAIA and sprint football recognized by the NFF for graduating with a grade-point average of at least 3.2 while starting or playing a significant role.

This continues a strong record of academic success under head coach Clark Lea. The Commodores set a program record for Academic All-District selections in 2023, while Hayball was named the team’s first Academic All-American since 2002.

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News