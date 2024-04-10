Tennessee Basketball Finishes Program-Best Fifth in National Polls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee men’s basketball is fifth in both major polls to conclude the 2023-24 season.

Tennessee (27-9, 14-4 SEC) holds the fifth position in both the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, as revealed Tuesday afternoon.

The Volunteers moved up one spot on each list, as they entered the NCAA Tournament sixth in the country. Tennessee defeated Saint Peter’s, Texas and then-No. 11 Creighton to reach the Elite Eight for the second time, before falling to the eventual NCAA runner-up, Purdue.

Tennessee’s fifth-place finish in the AP Poll ties a program record set in both 2021-22 and 2007-08. This is the first time the Associated Press has released a year-end poll after the NCAA Tournament, as the final poll from 1948-49 through 2022-23 came beforehand.

Additionally, the Volunteers’ fifth-place position in the Coaches Poll—the organization has traditionally released a post-NCAA Tournament list—sets a program best. Their prior top mark was seventh in 2007-08.

Full Story: UT Sports

More Sports News