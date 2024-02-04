Driver Crashes into Bicyclists at Murfreesboro Intersection, One Dead

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (February 3, 2024) Murfreeesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a fatal crash where a driver ran into a group of bicyclists as they waited for a traffic light to change on Medical Center Parkway.

A man riding a recumbent bike (four-wheel bike that allows the person to pedal in a seated position) was rushed to nearby Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital where he died. Another recumbent bike rider was injured and is listed in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation shows the driver of a sedan swerved, jumped a curb and ran into the group of bicyclists stopped on a sidewalk at the intersection of Joe Knight Dr. and Medical Center Parkway around 11:49 a.m. Saturday.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital, evaluated and released.

Charges could be pending against the driver.

Investigators are wanting to speak to any driver or witness that might have been in the area at the time of the crash.

Medical Center Parkway between Arnhart Drive and Thompson Lane was closed for nearly six hours.

The crash remains under investigation by FACT.