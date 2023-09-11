Driver Cited for DUI After Allegedly Crashing into Garage in Christiana

September 8, 2023 – A driver suspected of drinking suffered injuries after she apparently crashed her car into a neighbor’s garage, causing extensive damage to the house, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s corporal said.

Sheriff’s deputies, Emergency Medical Services paramedics and Rutherford County Fire Rescue firefighters responded Thursday to the Augusta Drive home in Christiana, said Cpl. William Travis.

“The investigation showed that Christy Graves drove her vehicle into a house in the Lewis Downs subdivision,” Travis said. “Deputies on the scene located open bottles of liquor in the vehicle.”

Graves struck a car parked inside the garage, he said. No one was home.

Because she is being treated at the hospital, Travis did not arrest Graves but cited her for DUI, failing to exercise due care and driving with an open container.

Her court date is set for Nov. 27 in General Sessions Court.

Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office