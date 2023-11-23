Don’t Want to Shop on Black Friday? Here are Non-Shopping Things to Do

1 Country Music Hall of Fame

222 5th Avenue South, Nashville

On Friday, visit the Country Music Hall of Fame and see the current exhibits for Eric Church, Patty Loveless, CMA Fest in photos exhibit, and more. On Saturday, they will have a Hatch Print Block party where you can print your own design for a t-shirt, tote, or tea towel. You can sign up for the event here.

