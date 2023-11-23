Apple Original Films’ ‘Spirited’ to be Re-released in Theaters on Nov. 24

Apple Original Films announced that its hit, holiday musical comedy, “Spirited,” starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer is coming back to theaters for a limited theatrical run this holiday season. Beginning November 24 in the U.S. and Canada, and December 1 in the U.K. and Ireland, the original and special sing-along versions of “Spirited” will also be re-released theatrically, and the sing-along version of “Spirited” will become available to stream for the first time ever, beginning on Friday, December 1 on Apple TV+.

Since its debut last holiday season, “Spirited” has received wide acclaim and has been hailed as “an instant Christmas classic” with “show-stopping numbers reminiscent of the golden age of movie musicals.” The sing-along version of “Spirited” invites fans to get into the holiday spirit by belting out tunes composed by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul including fan-favorite “Good Afternoon,” as well as joyful tracks “Bringin’ Back Christmas,” “That Christmas Mornin’ Feeling” and “Do A Little Good.”

In “Spirited,” each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, “A Christmas Carol” is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale. Ferrell and Reynolds star in the film alongside Spencer, Sunita Mani, Patrick Page and the voice talents of Tracy Morgan.

“Spirited” is a this modern retelling is a sweet and spicy holiday treat from director Sean Anders (“Daddy’s Home,” “Instant Family”). The film is written by Anders and John Morris, with original songs by Academy Award winners Pasek and Paul (“La La Land”) and production numbers choreographed by Chloe Arnold (“The Late Late Show With James Corden”). Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum produce for Gloria Sanchez and George Dewey produces alongside Reynolds for Maximum Effort Productions. David Koplan also produces.

"Spirited" is currently streaming globally on Apple TV+. Visit www.SpiritedFilm.com for showtime listings of the sing-along version of "Spirited" in your area.

