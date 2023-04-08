Disney+ Basic (With Ads) now available on Roku

Disney+ Basic (With Ads) is now available on Roku, America’s leading TV streaming platform.*

The Disney+ Basic plan offers streamers access to Disney’s full content catalog, as well as certain key product features that also are available with Disney+ Premium (No Ads). This includes:

Exclusive originals & library content – An ever-growing collection of thousands of titles across films, documentaries, series, and shorts, plus unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of incredible film and television entertainment.

Profiles – Create up to seven profiles per account, with the ability to set PINs and content ratings by profile through Parental Controls.

Concurrent viewing – Stream simultaneously on up to four supported devices.

High-quality video formats – Including, where supported, 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, Full HD, HDR10, and Expanded Aspect Ratio with IMAX Enhanced.

With the addition of Disney+ Basic, you have even more choice and value when it comes to streaming the content you love. Sign up today for Disney+ Basic (With Ads) or Disney+ Premium (No Ads) on the Roku platform.

What can you watch on Disney+ Basic (With Ads)?

Disney+ programming includes Season 3 of the award-winning “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” from Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and the live-action movie “Peter Pan & Wendy” that premieres on April 28.

How much does Disney+ Basic (With Ads) cost?

Disney+ Basic (With Ads) costs $7.99 a month, while Disney+ Premium (No Ads) costs $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

* By hours streamed (Hypothesis Group, Dec 2022)

What else can I watch on Roku?

Roku’s purpose-built TV streaming operating system provides a simple and easy way to access streaming video content. Roku streaming devices are available in a wide variety of models and price points to suit every need and budget. In addition to content offered by our content partners, you also can enjoy thousands of free hit movies, popular TV shows, Roku Originals, 250+ live channels, and more on The Roku Channel.

Source: Roku