Dainty Dani’s is the Ultimate Plant Lovers Store

If you love plants, really love plants, then Dainty Dani’s is the place to go in Murfreesboro. Opening in October 2023 at 319 North Front Street, the store offers tons of plants, plant accessories, jewelry, home décor, gift items, clothing and much more at reasonable prices.

Owned by Shelby and Tony Wannamaker, and named after their daughter Dani, the store began as a booth in a vintage mall in McMinnville, then that grew to two locations. Those locations have since been closed down and the focus is being put on the new store.

Dainty Dani’s not only offers lots of plants and great gift ideas, but they also offer workshops, plant education classes, travel terrarium classes, space for birthday and work parties, kid’s events, and assistance with plants and potting.

A wide assortment of plants are available, including succulents, Philodendron Billietiae, Prayer Plants, Arrowhead plants, Christmas Cactus, Norfolk Pine, violets, orchids and much more. There are dried flowers for those with less than a green thumb. Wannamaker offers mystery plant boxes and plant rental.

“Went in for the grand opening of the Murfreesboro store,” said one reviewer. “Shelby was very helpful and the store had a big variety of plants to choose from. The only problem I had was my husband didn’t let me purchase alllllll of the plants. I did get away with a Pitcher Plant, and a White Fusion Calathea. The Pitcher Plant caught our eye and when I asked I learned how to take care of them and what to look for in picking them out. The Calathea is one I have been thinking of getting for a couple weeks. Very unique, and I was tickled to see Dainty Dani’s had it in stock. The pricing was very reasonable. Can’t wait to go back with my plant loving family!”

They also carry an assortment of plant accessories like jute plant hangers, unique plant stakes, plant food, and unusual planters. Many gifts have plant themes, including tee shirts, pillows, jewelry, candles, stickers and home decor items.

Items created by local artisans can be found in the store, including freeze dried treats from DB & Co., cutting boards and other wood-crafted items from Little Owl Craft Company, and bath crystals and mushroom trinket boxes from Creations by Shainia.

Born and raised in McMinnville, Tennessee, Wannameaker has been living in Murfreesboro for the last six and a half years. Besides being a plant lover, she is a mother, nurse, fur baby mama, thrifter, and vintage junky according to Facebook.

“Her shop is beautiful, and there are soooo many goodies there to check out,” said a recent shopper. “Tons of gift options, and there is nothing better than supporting a local business!”