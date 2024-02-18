Dierks Bentley to Bring Gravel & Gold Tour to Nashville

Dierks Bentley announces over 30 new dates for his summer GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR, Presented By Jersey Mike’s, with Chase Rice and Lee Brice for direct support and a diverse lineup of special guests including Graham Barham, Tyler Braden, Kaitlin Butts, Mae Estes, Ella Langley, Randy Rogers Band, Zach Top, Tanner Usrey, Bella White and more.

The tour will stop at Bridgestone Arena on September 7th. Produced by Live Nation, tickets are on sale now at Dierks.com.

“The Gravel & Gold tour has been the best of my career, and I’m not ready to leave it behind,” explains Bentley. “We are so locked in with this production that it allows me to be living right in the moment with the fans, and that’s the magic! I’m bringing along some old friends and some newer artists who are all putting their own unique spin on country, bluegrass and Americana music. I can’t wait to watch their shows and hopefully sing with them too. Those collaborations are a highlight of my summer every year.”