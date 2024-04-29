Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through May 4, 2024



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of April 29 through May 4, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Churro – A warm cookie bursting with cinnamon flavor and topped with a swirl of smooth cinnamon buttercream and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

Blueberry Muffin – A warm blueberry cookie smothered in a buttery cake glaze and topped with a delightful crunch of blueberry muffin streusel.

Peanut Butter Munch – A warm peanut butter cookie topped with milk chocolate, a crunch of peanut butter-coated cereal pieces, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

Triple Chocolate Chip – A chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chunks, creamy white chips, and milk chocolate chips.

Classic Pink Sugar – An all-time favorite—a vanilla sugar cookie topped with a perfect pink swoop of real almond frosting.

