Crisis Cleanup Activated for Entire State of Tennessee

Crisis Cleanup is active for the whole state. If you need assistance with damage from the tornadoes, call the home cleanup hotline (615-488-1875) for help.

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency is asking anyone who is interested in volunteering to register with Volunteer Tennessee. Volunteer Opportunities will be posted, and people can register here.

Donations should go to reputable organizations. Please donate cash and not items.

United Way of Greater Nashville are accepting donations for Davidson County here.

Community Foundation of Middle TN are accepting donations for additional affected counties here.