Maple Leafs Shutout Predators Saturday



December 9, 2023 – Kevin Lankinen stopped a valiant 33 shots in his sixth start of the season, but the Toronto Maple Leafs kept the Nashville Predators offense off the board in a frustrating 4-0 loss for the visitors at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

“It was just a bad effort,” Predators forward Colton Sissons said. “I don’t know if it was necessarily what they were doing defensively, we just turned pucks over and there were too many battles. We really didn’t have a whole lot of time in the offensive zone, just in general. So, that’s on us. Wasn’t us tonight.”

The result sees Nashville move to 14-13-0 and snaps their winning streak at three games.

Source: Nashville Preds

More Sports News