Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RFCR), Almaville, Kittrell, and Christiana Fire Departments, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4307 Rocky Fork Road just after 1:00 Tuesday morning for a reported house fire.

1 of 2

Almaville personnel were first on scene and notified other arriving crews of a single-story house with heavy fire showing.

Three female residents were able to escape uninjured after discovering the fire in their garage. Crews worked tirelessly through the early morning hours to bring the fire under control.

Capt./Asst. Fire Marshal Joshua Sanders said the home received extensive damage. RCFR’s Fire/Arson Investigation Unit is conducting a routine investigation, but officials believe the fire to be accidental in nature.

Drone support for the operation was provided by Storm Point.