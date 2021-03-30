Rutherford County, TN –Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency (RCEMA) is in the process of collecting information and documenting property damage caused by flooding due to the exponential rainfall over the weekend.

Homeowners or business owners with property in Rutherford County (including Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, and Eagleville) are urged to contact RCEMA if your home or business sustained flood damage from March 27-28, 2021.

“You may only report the damage that impacted your home,” said Public Safety Director Chris Clark, noting that driveways, fences, barns, sheds, mailboxes, or other outbuildings do not need to be reported to RCEMA.

When contacting RCEMA, it is important to have the following information handy:

Name

Address

Description of damage

Property Insurance (Yes/No)

Flood Insurance (Yes/No)

Any photos of damage, if available.

Any recorded documentation/photos of previous flooding events at the property location.

Reports can be called in to 615-898-7764 ext. 1 or emailed to [email protected].