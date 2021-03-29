Rivers across middle Tennessee are receding from Sunday’s flooding. More rain is expected Tuesday into Wednesday this week and a cold front will bring freezing temps on Thursday and Friday. However, the Easter weekend is looking good right now, with comfortable, spring-like temps. More details below.

Weather Forecast

from NWS



Monday

Sunny, with a high near 62 and a low tonight around 41

Tuesday – Wednesday

An inch to an inch-and-a-half of rain is expected Tuesday night and Wednesday across Middle Tennessee.

“Normally, this wouldn’t be so troubling. But the ground is still saturated in many places and rivers and streams are running high, and this much rain isn’t going to help the drying process. Fortunately, the risk of severe storms with this next system is low; it will be primarily a rain event,” says NWS.

Tuesday will feel great during the day with a high near 72 but clouds will roll in during the day. Rain and possibly a thunderstorm is expected Tuesday night. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Showers are expected to continue Wednesday and it will be cooler, with a high near 54 and a low around 31.

After Wednesday’s rain, NWS expects a prolonged dry spell, going into next week.

Thursday – Friday

Thursday and Friday will be sunny but Thursday morning and especially Friday morning will be cold .

Thursday’s high will be 49 with a low around 27 and Friday’s high will be near 55 with a low around 34.

After the cold front moves through, we will have great weather for the rest of the weekend.

Saturday – Sunday

The weekend looks great right now with sun, clear skies and spring-like temps. The high Saturday will be near 64 with a low around 42 and the high Sunday will be near 70.