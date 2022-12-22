Country Artist Eric Church Creates Management Company With Longtime Manager

Eric Church and longtime manager John Peets have partnered to form a new endeavor and all-inclusive enterprise: Solid Entertainment.

Solid Entertainment centralizes all things Church while doubling down on infrastructure behind investments in his ever-evolving professional footprint, including the award-winning artist’s new SiriusXM Channel Outsiders Radio and his Lower Broadway venue, bar and restaurant, Chief’s, along with his own in-house merchandise operation and loyal fan club, known as the Church Choir.

“I’m incredibly proud of the path we’ve taken to get to this point in all our careers and to have experienced so much of it together,” Church shares. “As our business continues to expand in different areas, it was important to me to establish a team of people that is focused on this growth. None of us got into music for the business of it, yet it’s part of how we are our most creative selves: through finding those other avenues for connection. It’s humbling to be in a position where such incredibly talented people want to focus on the future together.”

Peets adds, “I am very proud to take our professional relationship to the next level. We have been working creatively together since 2004, and Solid Entertainment represents a fresh look and a continued commitment to all that we have built. I look forward to adding to this foundation with an eye towards all that is to come with the ongoing expansion of Eric’s empire.”

Taking on the role of President is industry professional Marshall Alexander, who will also serve as Church’s representative for Chief’s. Brandon Schneeberger will oversee day-to-day management for Church. Industry vets Shane Allen and Kimsey Kerr have been tapped to launch and run Outsiders Radio, Church’s new, dedicated SiriusXM Channel that officially launched on November 4. Bryan Chisholm joins the team to lead Digital Marketing and Hayley Harris has been appointed to manage Church’s fan club. Matt Wheeler continues to oversee Chief Merchandise.

Eric Church shared a video of the progress of his bar to open on Broadway called Chief’s. No official date has been given for the opening other than 2023.