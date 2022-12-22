City of La Vergne Prepares for Winter Storm

La Vergne public works crews are preparing for a wintery mix expected to come in later this afternoon.

Meteorologists are calling for heavy rain Thursday afternoon that could change into snow later in the evening with strong winds and lows reaching into single digits through the weekend.

Street department crews have outfitted four vehicles, two dump trucks and two smaller trucks, with plows and salt spreaders. Crews are expecting to pre-salt major roadways first, focusing on Murfreesboro Road and Waldron Road, Old Nashville Hwy and Stones River Road, before moving onto secondary roads. The timeline for salting roads will vary depending on the rain since any precipitation will wash away the salt.

“Our salt shed is full and we’ve got plenty to handle this storm,” says Public Works Director Michael Dietz. “Our guys are prepped and ready to go.”

The street department will be out making sure the roads are being taken care of. Due to the quick-moving storm, however, other public works crews will be assisting.

Public works crews aren’t the only ones who will be out in the storm. Police Chief Chip Davis is asking anyone who doesn’t have to be out on the roads once the storm moves in to stay home. “The weather is going to be bad. We’ll always be out there to help whoever is in need but please use common sense and keep yourself and your family out of avoidable weather-related situations.”

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is responsible for maintaining and clearing interstates and state routes, including I-24 in Rutherford County.