Three Dores Earn Preseason All-America Honors

From VUCommodores.com

Three Commodores were named Monday to Collegiate Baseball’s preseason All-America teams.

Outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. earned a spot on the second team and pitchers Thomas Schultz and Carter Holton were both named to the third team.

Bradfield was a consensus All-American in his sophomore campaign in 2022. He posted a .317 average with eight home runs and 36 RBIs while leading the SEC and ranking second nationally in stolen bases, going 46-for-46 on the season. He also led the SEC with five triples and earned first team All-SEC honors.

Schultz boasted a 2.88 ERA over 34.1 innings with a 4-2 record and eight saves during his junior season. The righty made 23 appearances and totaled 33 strikeouts while holding opposing hitters to a .215 average.

Holton made an immediate impact as a freshman in 2022. The southpaw earned unanimous Freshman All-America recognition and was Freshman All-SEC. Holton ranked sixth in the SEC with a 3.14 ERA and compiled an 8-4 record with a pair of complete games. His 97 strikeouts were second-most on the team.

Vanderbilt opens the 2023 season Feb. 17-19 at the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.