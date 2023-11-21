Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for December 2023.
Coming to Netflix December 2023
December 1
- May December—Netflix Film
- Sweet Home: Season 2—Netflix Series
- Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17
- Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
- Black Swan
- Blockers
- Boyz n the Hood
- Burlesque
- College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1
- Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2
- Insidious
- L.A. Confidential
- Man of Steel
- The Meg
- Neighbors
- Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1
- Shazam!
- She’s All That
- She’s the Man
- Suicide Squad
- Taken
- Taken 2
- The Suicide Squad
- Wonder Woman
- Wonder Woman 1984
December 3
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Welcome to Samdal-ri—Netflix Series
December 4
- Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2—Netflix Family
December 5
- Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal—Netflix Comedy
- Top Chef: Seasons 6 and 15
December 6
- Blood Coast—Netflix Series
- Christmas as Usual—Netflix Film
December 7
- Analog Squad—Netflix Series
- The Archies—Netflix Film
- Hilda: Season 3—Netflix Family
- I Hate Christmas: Season 2—Netflix Series
- High Tides—Netflix Series
- My Life With the Walter Boys—Netflix Series
- NAGA—Netflix Film
- World War II: From the Frontlines—Netflix Documentary
December 8
- Blood Vessel—Netflix Film
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6—Netflix Series
- Leave the World Behind—Netflix Film
- Women on the Edge—Netflix Film
December 9
- Love and Monsters
December 12
- Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only—Netflix Documentary
- Single’s Inferno: Season 3—Netflix Series
- Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team—Netflix Documentary
December 13
- 1670—Netflix Series
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5—Netflix Series
- Holiday in the Vineyards
- The Influencer—Netflix Series
- Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza—Netflix Documentary
December 14
- As the Crow Flies: Season 2—Netflix Series
- The Crown: Season 6 Part 2—Netflix Series
- Married at First Sight: Season 14
- Yu Yu Hakusho—Netflix Series
December 15
- Carol & The End of The World—Netflix Series
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget—Netflix Film
- Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist—Netflix Documentary
- Familia—Netflix Film
- The Hills: Seasons 3-4
- Yoh’ Christmas—Netflix Series
December 18
- Mush-Mush and the Mushables
December 19
- Project Runway: Season 17
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I—Netflix Comedy
December 20
- Cindy la Regia: The High School Years—Netflix Series
- Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar—Netflix Series
- Maestro—Netflix Film
- Taming of the Shrewd 2—Netflix Film
December 21
- Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5
- Like Flowers in Sand—Netflix Series
- Supa Team 4: Season 2—Netflix Film
December 22
- Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1—Netflix Series
- Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire—Netflix Film
December 24
- A Vampire in the Family—Netflix Film
- The Manny—Netflix Series
December 25
- Ricky Gervais: Armageddon—Netflix Comedy
- Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1
December 26
- Thank You, I’m Sorry—Netflix Film
December 27
- Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare—Netflix Documentary
December 28
- Pokémon Concierge—Netflix Family
December 29
- Berlin—Netflix Series
December 31
- Blippi Wonders: Season 3
- The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 3-4