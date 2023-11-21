Coming to Netflix December 2023

Coming to Netflix December 2023


Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for December 2023.

Coming to Netflix December 2023

December 1

  • May December—Netflix Film
  • Sweet Home: Season 2—Netflix Series
  • Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4
  • Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
  • Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17
  • Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
  • Black Swan
  • Blockers
  • Boyz n the Hood
  • Burlesque
  • College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1
  • Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2
  • Insidious
  • L.A. Confidential
  • Man of Steel
  • The Meg
  • Neighbors
  • Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1
  • Shazam!
  • She’s All That
  • She’s the Man
  • Suicide Squad
  • Taken
  • Taken 2
  • The Suicide Squad
  • Wonder Woman
  • Wonder Woman 1984

December 3

  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Welcome to Samdal-ri—Netflix Series

December 4

  • Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2—Netflix Family

December 5

  • Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal—Netflix Comedy
  • Top Chef: Seasons 6 and 15

December 6

  • Blood Coast—Netflix Series
  • Christmas as Usual—Netflix Film

December 7

  • Analog Squad—Netflix Series
  • The Archies—Netflix Film
  • Hilda: Season 3—Netflix Family
  • I Hate Christmas: Season 2—Netflix Series
  • High Tides—Netflix Series
  • My Life With the Walter Boys—Netflix Series
  • NAGA—Netflix Film
  • World War II: From the Frontlines—Netflix Documentary

December 8

  • Blood Vessel—Netflix Film
  • The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6—Netflix Series
  • Leave the World Behind—Netflix Film
  • Women on the Edge—Netflix Film

December 9

  • Love and Monsters

December 12

  • Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only—Netflix Documentary
  • Single’s Inferno: Season 3—Netflix Series
  • Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team—Netflix Documentary

December 13

  • 1670—Netflix Series
  • Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5—Netflix Series
  • Holiday in the Vineyards
  • The Influencer—Netflix Series
  • Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza—Netflix Documentary

December 14

  • As the Crow Flies: Season 2—Netflix Series
  • The Crown: Season 6 Part 2—Netflix Series
  • Married at First Sight: Season 14
  • Yu Yu Hakusho—Netflix Series

December 15

  • ​Carol & The End of The World—Netflix Series
  • Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget—Netflix Film
  • Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist—Netflix Documentary
  • Familia—Netflix Film
  • The Hills: Seasons 3-4
  • Yoh’ Christmas—Netflix Series

December 18

  • Mush-Mush and the Mushables

December 19

  • Project Runway: Season 17
  • Trevor Noah: Where Was I—Netflix Comedy

December 20

  • Cindy la Regia: The High School Years—Netflix Series
  • Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar—Netflix Series
  • Maestro—Netflix Film
  • Taming of the Shrewd 2—Netflix Film

December 21

  • Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5
  • Like Flowers in Sand—Netflix Series
  • Supa Team 4: Season 2—Netflix Film

December 22

  • Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1—Netflix Series
  • Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire—Netflix Film

December 24

  • A Vampire in the Family—Netflix Film
  • The Manny—Netflix Series

December 25

  • Ricky Gervais: Armageddon—Netflix Comedy
  • Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1

December 26

  • Thank You, I’m Sorry—Netflix Film

December 27

  • Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare—Netflix Documentary

December 28

  • Pokémon Concierge—Netflix Family

December 29

  • Berlin—Netflix Series

December 31

  • Blippi Wonders: Season 3
  • The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 3-4

