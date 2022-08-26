Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in September 2022. entertainment news here!

August 31

Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)

Under Wraps 2

Hocus Pocus 2 – Premiere

September 1

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 3

September 2

Al Davis VS. The NFL

Dickie V

Elway to Marino

Nature Boy

Run Ricky Run

Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?

The Band That Wouldn’t Die

The Two Bills

Year of the Scab

Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia – Premiere



September 7

Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (S1)

Europe from Above (S3)

Europe from Above (S4)

Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 307 “Camp Prom”

September 8 – Disney+ Day

Frozen (Sing-Along)

Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)

Thor: Love and Thunder

Cars on the Road – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances (Special) – Premiere

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Growing Up – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder – Premiere

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return – Premiere

Pinocchio – Premiere

Remembering – Premiere

Tierra Incógnita – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons) – Premiere

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 4

September 9

United Sharks of America

September 14 First Alaskans (S1)

In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)

Short Circuit – New Episode Episode 206 “Reflect”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 308 “Let It Go”

September 15 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 5 September 16 Coco (Sing-Along)

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Mija – Premiere September 19 Dancing with the Stars – Season 31 Premiere (Live) September 21 Firebuds (S1, 12 episodes)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 episodes) Andor – 3-Episode Premiere – Episodes 1-3 Super/Natural – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming September 22 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 6 September 23 Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home

Spies in Disguise

The Call of the Wild September 26 Dancing with the Stars – Episode 2 (Live) September 28 Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Season 2 Premiere

Andor – Episode 4