Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in September 2022. entertainment news here!
August 31
- Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)
- Under Wraps 2
- Hocus Pocus 2 – Premiere
September 1
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 3
September 2
- Al Davis VS. The NFL
- Dickie V
- Elway to Marino
- Nature Boy
- Run Ricky Run
- Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?
- The Band That Wouldn’t Die
- The Two Bills
- Year of the Scab
- Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia – Premiere
September 7
- Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (S1)
- Europe from Above (S3)
- Europe from Above (S4)
- Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)
- Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 307 “Camp Prom”
September 8 – Disney+ Day
- Frozen (Sing-Along)
- Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Cars on the Road – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances (Special) – Premiere
- Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- Growing Up – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder – Premiere
- Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return – Premiere
- Pinocchio – Premiere
- Remembering – Premiere
- Tierra Incógnita – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons) – Premiere
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 4
September 9
- United Sharks of America
September 14
- First Alaskans (S1)
- In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)
- Short Circuit – New Episode Episode 206 “Reflect”
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 308 “Let It Go”