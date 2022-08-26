Friday, August 26, 2022
CrimeLa VergneLa Vergne Police DepartmentNews

Three Taken Into Custody After Brief Pursuit that Ends in Crash Involving School Bus

Press Release
Press Release
Murfreesboro Road was shut down on August 25 in the eastbound direction due to a multi-vehicle crash that included an RCS bus. No students were on the bus at the time, and no one was injured.

Police were alerted from the license plate reader (LPR) Blue Sentinel system to a stolen vehicle. Once they located the vehicle, the driver sped off, initiating a pursuit.

Shortly after, the vehicle crashed into a school bus that was crossing Murfreesboro Road. Two females and one male inside the suspect vehicle exited and took off on foot. All three were taken into custody. One was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Three other vehicles were involved in the wreck. No one was injured.

SourceLa Vergne Police
Press Release
