Chili’s Challenges Fans to ‘Catch a Rita’ During Race Week

Feb. 13, 2024 – Chili’s® Grill & Bar, in partnership with Spire Motorsports, is shaking things up in Daytona as they unveil the paint scheme for the Chili’s ‘Catch a ‘Rita’ No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, driven by NASCAR racer Corey LaJoie. The car’s interactive paint scheme splashes Chili’s famous Presidente Margarita® on the sides of the car in anticipation of National Margarita Day and features nine QR codes.

of the QR codes on the car or LaJoie’s fire suit for a chance to win a $10 Chili’s gift card or a VIP trip to see LaJoie race in Austin, Texas on March 24.

“I’ve had some really interesting paint schemes in Daytona, but this one takes the cake – or margarita glass – by giving fans a little token of our appreciation for following our battle on the track,” said Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports’ Driver of the Chili’s ‘Catch a ‘Rita’ No. 7 Chevy. “Personally, I’ve been a Chili’s fan for years, I mean, isn’t everybody? But collaborating with Chili’s on this project has only given me more appreciation for the way they do business, plus it’s also increased my chips and salsa intake sevenfold. We’ve had a ton of fun together and I’m excited to give fans a taste of that with the wild ads we’ve created.”

The paint scheme, designed by Jon Marshall & Daughters, celebrates Chili’s Presidente Margarita, though that isn’t the only thing the racecar honors. To acknowledge and celebrate the Chili’s General Managers who work tirelessly to ensure everyone feels special when they visit Chili’s, the names of 1,126 Chili’s General Managers are included on the paint scheme of Chili’s ‘Catch a ‘Rita’ No. 7 Chevy.

The Chili’s ‘Catch a ‘Rita’ No. 7 Chevy will also be featured in multiple advertisements featuring LaJoie, one in which he introduces the car’s design, including the Catch-a-Rita challenge, and another which will air during the race broadcast. Catch LaJoie in the new Chili’s ads featuring the Chili’s ‘Catch a ‘Rita’ No.7 Chevy, available HERE.

Fans who don’t ‘catch’ a ‘rita during race week can still visit participating Chili’s on Feb. 22 for National Margarita Day to enjoy2 specials on premium margaritas including the Tequila Trifecta — featuring three premium tequilas, el Jimador® Silver, 1800® Reposado and Jose Cuervo® Gold, shaken with triple sec and fresh sour for just $5 — and the February Margarita of the Month, the StrawEddy — available for $6 and made with Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, strawberry puree and fresh sour.

Source: Chili’s