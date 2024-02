February 16, 2024 – Two adults and a child are displaced following a house fire in La Vergne.

The call for the house fire came in around 11:00 a.m. on Bobby Drive. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported. Smyrna, TN Fire Department assisted the La Vergne Fire Rescue Department in this house fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the three people who lived at the home.