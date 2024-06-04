Celebrate National Iced Tea Day with Raising Cane’s

Despite the summer heat, Raising Cane’s is keeping it cool by partnering with legendary rapper and actor Ice-T to bring the ultimate refreshment experience. Monday, June 10 is National Iced Tea Day and to celebrate Caniac Club Members will receive a FREE 22oz Iced Tea to help beat the summer heat. We believe your readers would love to know about this upcoming special offer and would greatly appreciate your consideration for coverage in upcoming features, roundups, guides or listicles that you may be working on!

Free Iced Tea redemption details can be found below:

• Sign up to be a member of the Caniac Club before June 10 at caniacclub.com

• On National Iced Tea Day, the offer will be automatically loaded onto Caniac Club accounts

• Redeem the offer by swiping the Caniac Club Card or scanning the QR code in-app

