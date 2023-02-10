BJ’s Wholesale Club Announces Timeframe for La Vergne Store Opening

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, announced Thursday, February 9. that it will continue its expansion of new club locations in the upcoming months, including opening its very first club in the state of Tennessee by the first half of the year.

Tennessee’s first-ever BJ’s Wholesale Club will be located 20 miles southeast of downtown Nashville in La Vergne.

In addition to the La Vergne opening, BJ’s plans to open clubs in Davenport, Florida and McDonough, Georgia, later this month.

“Our club openings in Davenport and McDonough are part of our continued growth within the Orlando and Atlanta markets, respectively,” said Bill Werner, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Development, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Additionally, the opening of our club in La Vergne represents the first of what will be multiple locations in the greater Nashville market. We can’t wait to welcome our newest BJ’s members this year and help provide these local communities with unbeatable value and incredible savings.”

As with every club, the new locations will allow members to shop their way, with a variety of digital shopping options like in-club shopping, curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery*, and standard delivery from BJs.com. When shopping in-club, members can access ExpressPay through the BJ’s mobile app and scan products as they shop to avoid the checkout line. BJ’s Wholesale Club offers a convenient one-stop shopping experience that includes a vast selection of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies, exclusive offerings, and much more. The new clubs will also delight shoppers with a treasure-hunt experience by providing an assortment of both local and seasonal items, as well as home décor, apparel, toys, the latest in tech, and much more.

Members will also find:

Unbeatable savings: Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping.

BJ’s Gas: At each new club, members will find brand-new on-site gas stations, equipped to help shoppers reach their destinations faster. Plus, members can save even more through BJ’s Fuel Saver Program.

Risk free: Shoppers can try BJ’s risk free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership.

BJ’s coupons + manufacturers’ coupons: Members can stack savings using BJ’s coupons on top of manufacturers’ coupons.

Each new BJ’s Wholesale Club location is expected to create approximately 150 jobs for its respective community, totaling approximately 450 employments for the first half of the year within BJ’s newest club openings.

BJ’s is currently hiring for all locations. Those looking to learn more about becoming a BJ’s team member can visit BJs.com/careers.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ’s Wholesale Club by visiting BJs.com.

*BJ’s Same-Day Delivery is not available in all ZIP codes. Log in to your account to confirm availability.

