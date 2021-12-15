LaVergne will be the location of the first BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ’s) in Tennessee. It is a membership-only warehouse club chain similar to Costco and Sam’s. Discussions with the Westborough, Massachusetts-based company began with LaVergne economic development in 2018.

“This expansion from BJ’s Wholesale is a huge win for not only La Vergne, but Rutherford County,” says Economic Development Director Thomas Broeker. “We’ve been marketing this property for years and are ecstatic that BJ’s has decided to make its home there.”

In November, the company submitted plans to the LaVergne Planning Commission. The proposed development will include a 108,000 square-foot building on Industrial Road facing Interstate 24 near New Sanford Road. Also on the site will be a fuel center and space for additional development.

“We are very excited about this development and BJ’s expected expansion into not only Tennessee and the south, but specifically La Vergne,” said La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole. “Our economic development team has been working hard to secure more options for LaVergne and surrounding residents to help them shop locally at quality retailers such as BJ’s.”

Discount department store chain Zayre started the precursor to BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. in 1984. According to a story in the Tennessee Ledger, “The company’s name was derived from the initials of Beverly Jean Weich, the daughter of Mervyn Weich, the then president of the new company. It went through many incarnations and owners before being spun off as an independent company in 1997.

There are 216 club stores in 17 states with about 25,000 employees. Stores are found in Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Like their competitors, Costco and Sam’s, shopping here requires either a consumer or business membership. BJ’s offers special pricing on a variety of name brands, regional specialties, and they also accept manufacturer’s coupons. While Costco and Sam’s only take one type of credit card, BJ’s will accept all major credit cards.