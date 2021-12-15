The NFL revealed the 32 nominees for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year award — the league’s most prestigious honor.
The award was first established in 1970 and was renamed after the late Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton in 1999.
“The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is the League’s most prestigious honor and these 32 men represent their many teammates who do incredible things in their communities,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Their unwavering commitment to their hometowns and team communities embodies Walter’s spirit of giving back in a way that makes us all incredibly proud of the work they are doing every day.”
All 32 nominees will receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson won the award in 2020. The 2021 winner will be revealed during NFL Honors, which airs Thursday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC and simulcast on NFL Network.
Full list of nominees:
Arizona Cardinals: Kelvin Beachum
Atlanta Falcons: Mike Davis
Baltimore Ravens: Bradley Bozeman
Buffalo Bills: Harrison Phillips
Carolina Panthers: D.J. Moore
Chicago Bears: Jimmy Graham
Cincinnati Bengals: Sam Hubbard
Cleveland Browns: Denzel Ward
Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott
Denver Broncos: Justin Simmons
Detroit Lions: Jason Cabinda
Green Bay Packers: Aaron Jones
Houston Texans: Justin Reid
Indianapolis Colts: Kenny Moore II
Jacksonville Jaguars: Myles Jack
Kanas City Chiefs: Tyrann Mathieu
Las Vegas Raiders: Darren Waller
Los Angeles Chargers: Corey Linsley
Los Angeles Rams: Andrew Whitworth
Miami Dolphins: Jerome Baker
Minnesota Vikings: Anthony Barr
New England Patriots: Lawrence Guy
New Orleans Saints: Cameron Jordan
New York Giants: Logan Ryan
New York Jets: Quinnen Williams
Philadelphia Eagles: Jason Kelce
Pittsburgh Steelers: Cameron Heyward
San Francisco 49ers: Arik Armstead
Seattle Seahawks: Tyler Lockett
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mike Evans
Tennessee Titans: Derrick Henry
Washington Football Team: Jonathan Allen
Each of these players support many different causes, ranging from social justice work, supporting veterans, fighting homelessness and more. For more information on the nominees and the award, visit NFL.com/manoftheyear.