The NFL revealed the 32 nominees for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year award — the league’s most prestigious honor.

The award was first established in 1970 and was renamed after the late Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton in 1999.

“The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is the League’s most prestigious honor and these 32 men represent their many teammates who do incredible things in their communities,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Their unwavering commitment to their hometowns and team communities embodies Walter’s spirit of giving back in a way that makes us all incredibly proud of the work they are doing every day.”

All 32 nominees will receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson won the award in 2020. The 2021 winner will be revealed during NFL Honors, which airs Thursday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC and simulcast on NFL Network.

Full list of nominees:

Arizona Cardinals: Kelvin Beachum

Atlanta Falcons: Mike Davis

Baltimore Ravens: Bradley Bozeman

Buffalo Bills: Harrison Phillips

Carolina Panthers: D.J. Moore

Chicago Bears: Jimmy Graham

Cincinnati Bengals: Sam Hubbard

Cleveland Browns: Denzel Ward

Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott

Denver Broncos: Justin Simmons

Detroit Lions: Jason Cabinda

Green Bay Packers: Aaron Jones

Houston Texans: Justin Reid

Indianapolis Colts: Kenny Moore II

Jacksonville Jaguars: Myles Jack

Kanas City Chiefs: Tyrann Mathieu

Las Vegas Raiders: Darren Waller

Los Angeles Chargers: Corey Linsley

Los Angeles Rams: Andrew Whitworth

Miami Dolphins: Jerome Baker

Minnesota Vikings: Anthony Barr

New England Patriots: Lawrence Guy

New Orleans Saints: Cameron Jordan

New York Giants: Logan Ryan

New York Jets: Quinnen Williams

Philadelphia Eagles: Jason Kelce

Pittsburgh Steelers: Cameron Heyward

San Francisco 49ers: Arik Armstead

Seattle Seahawks: Tyler Lockett

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mike Evans

Tennessee Titans: Derrick Henry

Washington Football Team: Jonathan Allen

Each of these players support many different causes, ranging from social justice work, supporting veterans, fighting homelessness and more. For more information on the nominees and the award, visit NFL.com/manoftheyear.