House Fire Claims Life of One Person and Three Pets

Rutherford County – TN (02/10/2023) One person and three pets died in a house fire Thursday night at the 3700-block of Snell Road, Rutherford County Fire Rescue Department reported.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

One firefighter sustained injuries and was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries and was later discharged.

RCFR is investigating the cause of the fire.

RCFR, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, and Christiana Volunteer Fire Department responded to the residential structure fire.

A RCFR Engine Company arrived within three minutes and received reports of someone still in the home with heavy smoke and fire visible. They worked quickly to search the residence and extinguish the fire.

During search and extinguishment efforts, one victim was located within the home and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Three pets were also found in the house deceased. Crews from Middle Tennessee Electric disabled power to the residence.

The Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation into the fatal house fire with assistance from investigators from the Murfreesboro and LaVergne Fire Marshal’s Offices, Rutherford County Medical Examiner’s Office, and RCSO.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.