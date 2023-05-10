Bench in Nashville’s Centennial Park Dedicated to Taylor Swift

A new bench in Nashville’s Centennial Park has been dedicated to Taylor Swift. Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the dedication last Thursday, just ahead of Swift’s three Nashville concerts.

Sharing, “Welcome home, Taylor. As of today, you now have the perfect place to read at Centennial Park. Nashville is READY for this weekend.”

Swift mentions sitting on a bench in Centennial Park in “Invisible String” from her Folklore album. In the song, it says,“Green was the color of the grass/Where I used to read at Centennial Park” – “Gold was the color of the leaves/When I showed you around Centennial Park.”

There was also a Willow tree planted in Taylor Swift’s honor. Swift added “Invisible String” to her setlist in Nashville after hearing about the bench that was dedicated to her.