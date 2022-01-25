Tuesday, January 25th

Final Score: 57-51

The Stars (10-11) survived a late comeback from Rockvale (7-15) late in the 4th quarter.

Tre’Von Bass and Isiah Haynes combined for 42 points. The Rockets had a tough time keeping them contained. Bass finished with 3 three pointers. Jimmy Snead and Bass put Rockvale away late with clutch shots under 3 minutes left in the game.

Rockvale secured a 3 point lead at the end of the 1st quarter. They came out hot and got off to a 7-0 lead early. They struggled from the field in the 2nd and 3rd quarters allowing Siegel to get back into the game. Holt Gillespie, Ty Newton and Malachi Long all scored in double digits.

Siegel plays Oakland (14-8) at home for their next game on Friday, January 28th. They will try and bring their district record back up to .500.

Rockvale takes on Blackman (10-7) next on Friday, January 28th. The Rockets look to avenge a 6 point loss earlier in the season.