Tennessee has some talented teams playing some good basketball right now. As March approaches here is an update on who has a serious chance off playing post season action.

Tennessee #18 (13-5)

The Vols secured two nice wins over Vanderbilt (10-8) and #13 LSU (15-4) last week. They bounced back after an embarrassing loss over #12 Kentucky (15-4).

They have a chance to climb up the rankings more if they can win their two games this week. They play a home game against Florida (12-7) Wednesday, January 26th at 5 PM on ESPN2. On Saturday, January 29th the Vols will take on Texas (14-5) at 7 PM on ESPN.

Chattanooga (16-4)

Malachi Smith is leading the Mocs this year in scoring with 21 points a game. He is becoming one of college basketball’s most lethal scorers ranking seventh in the entire country.

The Mocs are on a three game win streak right now and sit in first place in the Southern Conference. If they keep this pace up they will definitely make their first tournament appearance since 1992.

Belmont (15-5)

They sit at 3rd in the OVC as the Bruins are 2-2 in their last four games. Murray State and Morehead State have been their last two losses. If they want to make their ninth NCAA Tournament they need to play better in the second half of the season. They still sit in a good spot as they destroyed Eastern Illinois (2-17) 90-56 Monday night.

MTSU (12-6)

Three Conference USA wins in a row have lifted the Blue Raiders to second place. A nice home win against Souther Miss. (6-12) extended their home game winning streak to nine games.

MTSU will travel to Marshall (7-12) on Thursday, January 27th at 6 PM and Western Kentucky at 2 pm on Saturday January 29th. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+.

Memphis (10-8)

The Tigers ended their losing streak will a win over Tulsa (6-11) Sunday night. However they had opportunities to add to their resume against SMU (14-4) and UCF (12-5) but failed to do so. They will face East Carolina next on Thursday at 8 PM on ESPN.

Vanderbilt (10-8)

Tennessee (13-5) and Florida (12-6) beat the Commodores last week. They fall to 10th in the SEC. Vandy is struggling to put points on the board.

Their next two games are against South Carolina (11-7) on Wednesday, January 26th at 6 PM streaming on ESPNU and Georgia (5-14) on Saturday, January 29th streaming on SEC Network.

Lipscomb (9-12)

The Bisons are struggling this year but win a tight one against Kennesaw State last Saturday. They sit at fourth place in the ASUN Conference. If they could turn around and go on a winning streak against some of the teams at the top it could change their season.

UT Martin (7-13)

The Skyhawks snapped their five game losing streak with a win over SIUE. They are struggling to win games in bunches this season. It will be tough for them but a bright spot is KJ Simon who is averaging 17 points a game.

Tennessee State (8-12)

A win over Austin Peay (5-10) and Tennessee Tech (5-13) in their last four games feels nice for Tigers fans but the SEMO (8-11) and Morehead State (15-5) losses sting.

Their next games are Thursday, January 27th and Saturday, January 29th against SIUE (7-12) and Eastern Illinois (2-17).

Austin Peay (5-10)

The Governors have had a rough season so far. They play Belmont (15-5) at home Thursday, January 27th at 7:30 on ESPN+ as they will try and shock the world with an upset. Tennessee Tech (5-13) is their next foe on Saturday, January 29th at 7:30 PM on ESPN+.

Tennessee Tech (5-13)

Unless they have get hot in the conference tournament, an at large big for the Golden Eagles is dead. They play strong opponents like Belmont, Morehead State and Murray State a few more times this season but will need a miracle to win each of these matchups.