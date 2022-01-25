SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department (SPD) requests the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

On 11/23/2021, Maynor Josue Lopez-Herrera left his residence in Smyrna, Tennessee, and has not returned.

Maynor is described as a 17-year old male, approximately 5’7” tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and is new to the area from the country of Honduras.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steve Martin, [email protected] or 615-267-5432. If you see Maynor, please call your local law enforcement or 911.