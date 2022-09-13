Tuesday, September 13, 2022
AT&T to Host Job Fair for Installation Technician Positions

Andrea Hinds
By Andrea Hinds
AT&T is hosting a hiring event to fill installation technician positions across Nashville this Wednesday, September 14.

AT&T is offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus to those who are hired. These are full-time and part-time positions with a competitive salary and benefits including, if eligible, medical/dental coverage, 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement and paid time off. 
What’s a typical day like? You’ll work independently at customer’s homes and businesses, installing the latest technology for high-speed broadband, Wi-Fi, and voice services.

Job requirements:

Ability to work a flexible schedule, including evenings and weekends
Possess a valid state driver’s license and acceptable driving record
Lift and move up-to 80 lbs
Weigh less than 275 lbs., required for ladder safety
At times work in small, confined spaces or aloft (up to 28 ft.)
Be available for overtime, emergency callouts and holiday work
Identify wire and cable colors
Qualify on pre-employment assessments
Have a High School Diploma or GED

AT&T provides extensive training and the resources. If you have three or more years of related experience and a post-high school education, then you may qualify for starting pay of over $20 per hour.

JOB FAIR DETAILS
WHEN: Wednesday, September 14, 2022  |  10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 

WHERE: Hilton Hotel, 200 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37214  
More event information: https://www.att.jobs/job/nashville/installation-tech/117/34519071184

While this event is only for installation technician positions, AT&T has more than 250 jobs open across Tennessee, including Network Engineering, Marketing, Technology Operations and more. Visit www.att.jobs/search-jobs and search by city or zip.

