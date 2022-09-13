AT&T to Host Job Fair for Installation Technician Positions

AT&T is hosting a hiring event to fill installation technician positions across Nashville this Wednesday, September 14.

AT&T is offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus to those who are hired. These are full-time and part-time positions with a competitive salary and benefits including, if eligible, medical/dental coverage, 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement and paid time off.

What’s a typical day like? You’ll work independently at customer’s homes and businesses, installing the latest technology for high-speed broadband, Wi-Fi, and voice services.

Job requirements:

Ability to work a flexible schedule, including evenings and weekends

Possess a valid state driver’s license and acceptable driving record

Lift and move up-to 80 lbs

Weigh less than 275 lbs., required for ladder safety

At times work in small, confined spaces or aloft (up to 28 ft.)

Be available for overtime, emergency callouts and holiday work

Identify wire and cable colors

Qualify on pre-employment assessments

Have a High School Diploma or GED

AT&T provides extensive training and the resources. If you have three or more years of related experience and a post-high school education, then you may qualify for starting pay of over $20 per hour.

JOB FAIR DETAILS

WHEN: Wednesday, September 14, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. |

WHERE: Hilton Hotel, 200 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

More event information: https://www.att.jobs/job/ nashville/installation-tech/ 117/34519071184

While this event is only for installation technician positions, AT&T has more than 250 jobs open across Tennessee, including Network Engineering, Marketing, Technology Operations and more. Visit www.att.jobs/search-jobs and search by city or zip.