Hasmat Leak on I-24 West at Exit 78 Closes Westbound Lanes

UPDATE AND NEW CRASH: all lanes are open but crews still cleaning up hazmat on the right shoulder.

UPDATE AND NEW CRASH: all lanes are open but crews still cleaning up hazmat on the right shoulder.

NEW CRASH: about 500 yards away on the OPPOSITE SIDE of 24 headed into Murfreesboro. That does involve injuries.

More crashes reported in other areas as well. @FOXNashville https://t.co/toCJVlVO83 — Sydney Snow (@SydneyASnow) September 13, 2022

MFRD, Rutherford County Fire & Rescue, and Tennessee Highway Patrol are on the scene of a hazmat leak involving a tractor-trailer fire on I-24 west at Exit 78.

The fire is out. All westbound lanes are closed between Exit 80 and 78. Traffic is being re-routed off exit 80. Cleanup crews on scene. Find an alternate route. The local traffic map can be found here!