Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Business

Ribbon Cutting: TN Vascular & Now Wound Care and Limb Preservation

Michael Carpenter
By Michael Carpenter
TN Vascular & NOW Wound Care and Limb Preservation
TN Vascular & Now Wound Care and Limb Preservation held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 1015 Hanson Court, Suite 103 in Murfreesboro.

TN Vascular & NOW Wound Care and Limb Preservation offers the area’s most advanced technology and the latest treatment techniques to provide advanced care for treating and healing wounds, peripheral arterial disease, and lower extremity venous disease.

TN Vascular & Now Wound Care and Limb Preservation
1015 Hanson Court, Suite 103
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 410-3576
Facebook

