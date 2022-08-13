Amy Grant Postpones Fall Tour Due to Injuries Sustained During Bicycle Accident

Amy Grant’s management has announced that Grant will be postponing her previously scheduled tour dates in September and October due to needing more time to recover from injuries and a concussion sustained in a bicycling accident that occurred in Nashville on July 27, 2022. All concerts will be rescheduled throughout February – April 2023 and tickets will be honored at the new dates. For further updates please visit amygrant.com.

Grant’s manager, Jennifer Cooke explained the postponement and gave an update on how Amy is doing: “Amy is getting stronger every day. Just as she did after her heart surgery, we are amazed at how fast she heals. However, although she is doing much better, we have made the difficult decision to postpone her fall tour so she can concentrate on her recovery and rebuild her stamina. She wants to be able to give 100% when she tours and, unfortunately, we do not think that will be the case by the time rehearsals would start for the fall dates. She will resume touring with her Christmas tour with Michael W. Smith and her annual “Christmas At The Ryman” residency with her husband Vince Gill. Amy would like to extend her gratitude for all the many good wishes and prayers offered since the accident. She feels the impact of the collective good will extended her way. Thank you.”