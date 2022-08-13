Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 7, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from August 7 to August 12.
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Food Health Inspections for July 2022
These are the July 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
Video: Vince Gill & Amy Grant’s Daughter Performs Tribute Song to Mom at the Ryman
Vince Gill recently had a four-date residency at The Ryman. On the second night, Gill paid tribute to his wife Amy Grant. Read more.
Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for August 5
This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for August 5, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. Read more.
Davidson County Source
Experience the Newly Renovated Lodge at Fall Creek Falls
The new Lodge at Fall Creek Falls is a stunning example of how a team of architects, designers and builders can create a building that seems to melt into its surroundings. The lake, the virgin forest, the shoreline — they all work together to bring the new lodge into focus. Read more.
Davidson County Food Health Inspections for February 2022
These are the February 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
‘Anastasia: The New Broadway Musical’ to Take Place at The Fisher Center in November
Make plans to attend ‘Anastasia: The New Broadway Musical’ at The Fisher Center (2020 Belmont Blvd, Nashville, TN 37212) on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 7:30 pm. Read more.
Dickson County Source
Middle Tennessee Election Results for Aug 4, 2022
Primary elections were held for Governor, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate (odd-numbered districts), Tennessee House of Representatives, and Republican and Democratic State Executive Committeeman and Committeewoman (all districts). General elections were also held for state judicial offices and applicable county offices. Read more.
COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee
The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Read more.
Columbia State Announces 2022-2023 First Farmers Performance Series
Celebrating its twentieth season, Columbia State Community College is pleased to announce the artist roster for the 2022-2023 First Farmers Performance Series season. Read more.
Maury County Source
There’s a New Place to Grab Tacos in Columbia
Chef Rene has worked as a personal chef, but eventually got into real estate, her other outpost in The Factory at Columbia is The Loco Lemon, a gourmet lemonade store. Read more.
Maury County Public Schools Welcomes New Assistant Principals
Maury County Public Schools introduces the new assistant principals. Read more.
Former Pulaski Electric System Employee Stole Customers’ Cash
An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Jenna Coleman, a former customer service representative for the Pulaski Electric System (PES). Coleman’s job responsibilities included collecting payments from customers for their electric, phone, internet, and cable services. Read more.
Robertson County Source
MTSU Head Baseball Coach Charged with DUI
Middle Tennessee State University’s head baseball coach James Michael Toman was arrested and charged with a DUI Saturday according to a news story from WSMV. Read more.
Springfield-Robertson County Airport Seeks an Airport Manager
The Springfield-Robertson County Airport, a general aviation facility, is seeking to hire an Airport Manager. Read more.
Springfield Parks & Rec Offering Adult Softball & Volleyball Leagues, Registration Now Open
The Springfield Parks & Recreation Department is proud to offer softball and volleyball leagues to adults and teens ages 16 and up this fall. Read more.
Rutherford Source
- Rutherford County Schools Student Killed in Pedestrian vs. Vehicle Accident
Fatal Accident Crash Team investigators are in search of the driver of a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup who may be a vital witness in the pedestrian fatality that occurred at 10:25 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5. At the request of the victim’s family, no additional details about the accident will be released at this time. Read more.
- Learn About the New Construction-Based Theme Park to Open in Sevierville, TN
Announcing the new construction park, they shared, “We are building a construction based theme park in Sevierville, TN where kids and adults can ride, drive and operate real construction equipment!” Read more.
- Three Persons of Interest Wanted for Theft of 12 Cases of Beer at Murfreesboro Store
On June 26, twelve cases of beer were stolen from Memorial Blvd. Walmart. Detectives would like to talk to the two men and the woman in the photos about the theft. Read more.
Sumner County Source
Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things going on around Sumner County. Read more.
6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- August 8, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 8 – August 14, 2022. Read more.
-
Hendersonville Police Charge Man with 9 Counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty
On August 3, 2022, the investigation of property maintenance code violations on Savely Drive resulted in the initiation of an animal cruelty investigation by Hendersonville Police Department Detectives. Read more.
Williamson Source
Watch Carrie Underwood’s Surprise Performance at Fox & Locke in Leiper’s Fork
From a Las Vegas residency to a small stage in the Leiper’s Fork, attendees were surprised when Carrie Underwood joined the band The Heartshakers, a Tom Petty tribute band on stage. Read more.
Third Grade Retention Law Now in Effect
A Tennessee law taking effect this school year will impact all third-grade students and determine if a student will move on to fourth grade; need to attend summer school to move on to fourth grade; or must repeat third grade. Read more.
-
Page High School Student Wins National Crown
Page High School sophomore, Anna Kate Fox, represented Tennessee and PHS in the Miss Cheerleader America pageant in Little Rock July 26-30. Read more.
Wilson County Source
Former Foster Mom Crowned Mrs. Tennessee, Will Compete for National Title this Fall
When Shana Smith isn’t wrangling in three children, the 43-year-old mom and Army wife is volunteering with the very organizations that once helped her family when their foster children were in crisis, like Tennessee Kids Belong Together, The Davis House and National American Mothers. Read more.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County. Read more.
Don’t Click on that Random Text. It’s a Scam
Sorry to burst your bubble. That unexpected text from the Postal Service (USPS), Costco, or The Home Depot telling you about an unclaimed package or a survey you can complete to claim a freebie is NOT from them. It’s a scam. Read more.